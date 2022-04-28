Cowen Cuts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $85.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.31.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,667,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,414,000 after buying an additional 292,558 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,207,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.