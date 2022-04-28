Cowen Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $382.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $348.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.04 and a 200-day moving average of $341.02. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.79 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

