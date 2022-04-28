Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 127,054 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,054 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $310,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,430,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 166,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.