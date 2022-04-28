DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,225,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,585,000 after purchasing an additional 203,214 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 466,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 86,675 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

KTF opened at $9.50 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

