Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Equity Residential by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,183,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

NYSE EQR opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.98 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

