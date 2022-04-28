ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Stake Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 454.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

