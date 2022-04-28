Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,352 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.33.

