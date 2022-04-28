Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Formula One Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 25,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday.

Formula One Group Profile (Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.