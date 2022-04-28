FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.76% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69.

