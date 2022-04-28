Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 5.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.86 and last traded at C$15.03. 43,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 697,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.83.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.34.

In related news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$634,315.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,229,409.53. Also, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$91,832.94. Insiders have sold 70,043 shares of company stock worth $1,157,399 in the last quarter.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

