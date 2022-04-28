Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Shares Down 5.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$14.86 and last traded at C$15.03. 43,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 697,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.83.
Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.34.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile (TSE:GLXY)
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.
