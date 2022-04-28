General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.81

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 81.81 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 82.14 ($1.05), with a volume of 3424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -17.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.19%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

