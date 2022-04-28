General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.81

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $81.81 and last traded at $82.12, with a volume of 153767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,699,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

