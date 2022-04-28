Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Position Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,851,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,945,000 after purchasing an additional 888,104 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,542,000 after buying an additional 1,870,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,557,000 after buying an additional 188,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,561,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 20,372 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,887,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,491 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $625,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

