Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 668,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after buying an additional 206,306 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000.

Shares of COPX opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

