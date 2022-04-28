Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 643.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,267,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

