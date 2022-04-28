HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $240.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $212.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.38 and its 200-day moving average is $248.23. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $197.55 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

