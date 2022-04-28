Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.82. 194,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,579,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.98.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

The company has a market cap of C$788.68 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.27.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

