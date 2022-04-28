Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 227.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 114,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFTY opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $52.55.

