Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,959 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.