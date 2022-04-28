Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 140.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $70.59 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.

