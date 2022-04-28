Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,225,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $61.51.

