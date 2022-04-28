JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $24.83 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.3% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Apple by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 61,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.67.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

