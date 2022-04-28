Julie C. Albrecht Sells 1,693 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.27 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -157.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -461.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.