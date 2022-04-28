Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

AAPL stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.67. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.