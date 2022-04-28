Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $135.00

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 135 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 6121321 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.00).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Learning Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 218 ($2.78).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 161.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

