Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Cowen

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LII. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.10.

LII opened at $223.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.36. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $356.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

