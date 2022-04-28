Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $295.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LII. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.10.

Shares of LII stock opened at $223.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.36.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

