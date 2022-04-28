Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Lowered to $295.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LII. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.10.
Shares of LII stock opened at $223.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.36.
In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
