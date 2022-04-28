Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 3.2%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.37 and last traded at C$33.38. 122,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,095,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.50.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 62.09, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.54.
In related news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total value of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total transaction of C$419,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.