Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Down 3.2%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$33.37 and last traded at C$33.38. 122,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,095,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 62.09, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.54.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rene James William Leblanc sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.26, for a total value of C$1,639,394.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,550,479.32. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 9,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.02, for a total transaction of C$419,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 919,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,566,354.40.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

