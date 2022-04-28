M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital grew its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $755,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.