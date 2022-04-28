Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $17.02. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 36,079 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $827.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.
In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
