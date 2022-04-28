Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $15.03

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.03, but opened at $17.02. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 36,079 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

