MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Lowered by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.67.

MarketAxess stock opened at $261.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $498.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.93.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

