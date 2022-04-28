Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.99

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 1030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

