Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $11.42 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.2% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 166,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.24.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.67. The company has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.