Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $136.17

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $136.17 and last traded at $136.17, with a volume of 1409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Medpace alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.54.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.