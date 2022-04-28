Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,751 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 11,162 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.50.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

