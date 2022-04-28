Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,241 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after purchasing an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.50.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $283.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

