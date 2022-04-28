Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $284.76

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 284.76 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 676.84 ($8.63), with a volume of 35613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 658 ($8.39).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.94) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £585.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 603.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 621.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Midwich Group Company Profile (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

