monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Position Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $132.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.03. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.05 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

