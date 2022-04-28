MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.65

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 17 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
MOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($49.46) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $725.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
