MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.65

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 17 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

MOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($53.76) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($49.46) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $725.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

