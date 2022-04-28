Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,123,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $377,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.67. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

