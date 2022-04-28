Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.85.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile (Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.