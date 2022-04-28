New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECPG. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $72.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

