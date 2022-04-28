New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CVB Financial by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 10,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.40. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.06.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

