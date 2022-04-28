New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of World Fuel Services worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in World Fuel Services in the first quarter worth about $473,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.91.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

