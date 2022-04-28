New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,971 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Clarus worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $764.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

