New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.84 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

In other news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

NYSE NOVA opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

