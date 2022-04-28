New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 58,371 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1,167.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.70 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

