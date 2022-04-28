New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,922 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Open Lending worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Open Lending by 102.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

