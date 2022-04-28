New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 14,420 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $111.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $262.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

