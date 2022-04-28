New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,742 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,742 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of CommScope worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CommScope by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after purchasing an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in CommScope by 14.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after buying an additional 937,547 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,750,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

COMM stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

